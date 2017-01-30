Horry County Police Department faces officer shortage again

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department says they filled the vacancies we told you about last year, but now, they’re facing another shortage of officers.

Chief Joseph Hill says when it comes to staffing, there are several inconsistencies.

Hill says after they were fully staffed, people left either because they resigned, retired, or were fired.

He says starting Monday, they’re looking to fill eight vacant positions.

In a department as large as Horry County, Hill says the vacancies aren’t as much of a concern as they would be in a smaller agency.

“At 9:00 in the morning Monday morning, we can have zero vacancies. At 5:00 in the afternoon, we can have 2, 3, or 4 more. It all depends on the situation,” said Hill.

Hill says for the first time in the Horry County Police Department, they’re using a polygraph test for incoming officers.

He says it’s one of their efforts to help them in the application process to hire the best of the best.