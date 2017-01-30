Marion fire assistant chief slashes tires, brake lines of cars, warrant says

News-13-Facebook-profile By Published:
mckenzie

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris McKenzie was arrested Sunday after slashing the tires and cutting the brake lines of two different vehicles in November, according to an arrest warrant from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The warrant says McKenzie, 42, went to a home on Palmetto Pointe Road in Marion on Nov. 29 and slashed the tires, a brake line,

Marion Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris McKenzie is charged with malicious injury to personal property valued at more than $2,000.
Marion Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris McKenzie is charged with malicious injury to personal property valued at more than $2,000.

and wiring harness to a 2009 Honda Accord and a 2004 GMC Sierra Z71.

McKenzie is charged with malicious injury to personal property valued at more than $2,000. McKenzie was released from the Marion County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

At the time of this posting, the Marion City Fire website lists McKenzie as the assistant chief. News13 has reached out to Marion City Administrator Alan Ammons on whether McKenzie is currently working as the assistant fire chief, but we have not received a response.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s