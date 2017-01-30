Murrells Inlet- Garden City Fire District announces testing for first responders

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District announced they will host the testing process for firefighters/ EMT and firefighters/ medics on February 10.

According to the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District website, the test is comprised of a written fire exam, a written EMS exam, a practical EMS exam, an agility test and an oral interview.

To apply, you must hold EMS certification through the National Registry of EMTs, Fire training must be IFSAC or Pro-Board, and you must have a valid driver’s license.

Anyone interested in applying for the positions can visit their website here. Organizers ask that candidates submit the application as soon as possible to reserve a place on the schedule for that day.