Nared leads Tennessee to 76-74 win over No. 4 Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Jamie Nared had a career-high 27 points, including two clutch free throws with 5.9 seconds left, and Tennessee stopped No. 4 South Carolina’s 30-game home win streak in the Southeastern Conference with a 76-74 victory Monday night.

Nared was fouled after the Gamecocks (18-2, 8-1) rallied from 11 points down to tie it at 74 on Bianca Cuevas-Moore’s 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds remaining.

Tyasha Harris was called for guarding Nared too closely and the junior, who knocked down the winning shot two weeks ago in Tennessee’s 71-69 victory over No. 6 Notre Dame, calmly made both foul shots.

Cuevas-Moore’s 3-point try in the final seconds bounced away, and the Lady Vols (14-7, 5-3) celebrated their third top-10 victory this season, adding South Carolina to No. 10 Stanford in December and the Irish earlier this month.