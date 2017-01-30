North Myrtle Beach names new head football coach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – North Myrtle announced on Monday that Matt Reel will be the Chiefs’ new Varsity Football Coach. For the last 3 years, Reel has been a teacher and coach for the Chiefs. He was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the varsity team and the head JV Coach. He was also the JV baseball coach.

Last year the varsity team finished 11-2, winning Region VII AAAA and going to the 3rd round of the playoffs.  The last 3 years the JV team has won the region title and was 21-3 in those 3 years.

Coach Reel came to North Myrtle Beach from McDowell High School, in Marion NC where he taught and coached for the last 7 years.

