Robeson Co. pair stole $2,200 in ice machine thefts, deputies say

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC – Two men were “cold busted” in several ice machine break-ins across Carteret County late Saturday night, Carteret County officials said in a statement.

Patrick Locklear, 40, of Lumberton and Troy Miller, 24, of Red Springs, were arrested after they broke into four “Twice the Ice” machines across the county, deputies said.

Deputies said in a news release Monday that the pair was “cold busted” in the thefts, which netted them about $2,200 in coins and cash.

Atlantic Beach police set up surveillance late Saturday night at an ice machine on the Atlantic Beach Causeway and arrested Locklear and Miller when they showed up, officials said.

Besides the $2,200 in coins and cash, the Sheriff’s Office said officers recovered burglary tools and evidence from other ice machines.

Ice machines hit included machines at Pender Park Fuel Mart in Newport, Courtesy Town Square in Newport, 24th and Bridges St. in Morehead City and Capt. Jim’s Seafood, Arendell St. in Morehead City, officials said.

Both Locklear and Miller were each charged with four counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of possession of stolen goods (money), four counts of breaking and entering coin operated machines, four counts injury to personal property, and one count of possession of burglary tools.

Miller was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Locklear was placed on a $50,000 bond due to unrelated outstanding warrants out of Robeson County, and Miller was placed on a $15,000 bond.

Detective Lt. Michael Panzarella with the Sheriff’s Office said it is unknown if the pair could be responsible for other coin operated machine thefts in counties between Robeson and Carteret.

— WNCT contributed to this report