Staci Inez joined WBTW from Raleigh, North Carolina, and she is excited to be in the Grand Strand as a digital journalist! She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications, with a concentration in Broadcast Media, from North Carolina Central University.

After graduating, Staci worked with Duke University’s Office of News and Communications as a video producer, and she spent several months on the assignment desk at WRAL-TV.

Staci is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and the National Association of Black Journalists.

Away from the newsroom, Staci enjoys photography, watching professional football, playing volleyball and soccer, and being an amateur surfer. She also loves volunteering and being a mentor to high school students.

Staci likes meeting new people, so if you have a story idea, she would love to hear from you!

Email: sinez@wbtw.com

Facebook: Staci Inez WBTW
Twitter: @StaciInez

