Stormtracker13 Monday Forecast

A series of fronts this week will keep temperatures seesawing, but will be overall close to average. A dry cold front moved through last night and another blast of cold air comes in for today–highs will struggle to hit 50 despite full sunshine. It will also be breezy, with wind from the west at 15-25 mph and there is an increased fire danger. Tuesday morning will be the coldest morning of the week, mid 30s at the beaches and around 30 inland. It will warm up Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60’s. A weak cold front late Wednesday cools temperatures down a bit Thursday onward but they should hover near average for this time of year, middle and upper 50’s. A system moving through Friday brings a small chance at showers, as does one coming late Sunday into Monday.

Today, sunny, breezy, cold. Highs 48-52.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 28-31 inland, 35-36 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and warmer. Highs 59-65.