West Florence Fire Department puts out fire on back porch of home

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters were called to Woodland Drive near Second Loop Road Monday morning for a house fire.

Captain Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department says the call went out at 7:40 a.m. and three engines and one rescue truck responded.

On arrival, firefighters found the back porch of the house was on fire and quickly gained control of the fire, limiting the damage to the porch.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire and the cause appears to be accidental, Fox said.

There were no injuries reported and fire officials have not yet released what caused the fire.