West Florence Fire Department rescues woman from car submerged in pond

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The West Florence Fire Department says they rescued a woman Monday after her car ran off the road and into a pond.

Captain Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department says crews were called to a pond near Florence Darlington Technical College for a crash at 4:04 a.m.

When firemen arrived, the car was completely submerged in the pond and the woman was on top of the car. According to Fox, emergency crews entered the water, rescued the woman and transported her to the hospital.

Officials did not release what initially caused the single- car crash. The SC Highway Patrol is investigating.

