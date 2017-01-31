72-year-old NC man charged with murder in shooting death of wife

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 72-year-old man shot and killed his wife at their western North Carolina home.

Haywood County sheriff’s spokeswoman Lindsay Regner tells news outlets that Wayne Littrell has been charged with murder in connection with the Sunday night slaying of 66-year-old Mary Littrell.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. The couple’s home is in the Coleman Mountain Community, north of Lake Junaluska.

Online jail records do not say whether Wayne Littell has an attorney.