Bicyclist killed in Williamsburg County accident

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A bicyclist was killed after colliding with a vehicle Tuesday night in Williamsburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

State troopers say the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2400-block of Henry Road at Providence Road. Troopers say a pick-up truck was driving west on Henry Road when it hit a bicycle coming out of a private drive.

Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner William Horton says the victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of their family.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol does not anticipate filing charges against the driver of the pick-up truck.