‘Comedy event of the year’ comes to Florence

News-13-Facebook-profile By Published:
The Comedy Get Down, featuring Cedric ‘The Entertainer’, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez and Charlie Murphy, will come to Florence March 25 at 8 p.m. (Image source: Florence Civic Center)
The Comedy Get Down, featuring Cedric ‘The Entertainer’, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez and Charlie Murphy, will come to Florence March 25 at 8 p.m. (Image source: Florence Civic Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Civic Center will host five big names of comedy in March.

The Comedy Get Down, featuring Cedric ‘The Entertainer’, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez and Charlie Murphy, will come to Florence March 25 at 8 p.m.

“This is a once in a lifetime chance to see five members of comedy royalty come together for the comedy event of the year,” according to the Florence Civic Center website.

Ticket prices will range from $45.75 to $85.75, depending on seat choice. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s