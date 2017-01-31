‘Comedy event of the year’ comes to Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Civic Center will host five big names of comedy in March.

The Comedy Get Down, featuring Cedric ‘The Entertainer’, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez and Charlie Murphy, will come to Florence March 25 at 8 p.m.

“This is a once in a lifetime chance to see five members of comedy royalty come together for the comedy event of the year,” according to the Florence Civic Center website.

Ticket prices will range from $45.75 to $85.75, depending on seat choice. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.