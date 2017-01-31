Conway Medical Center’s February events

CONWAY, SC – Conway Medical Center has released its calendar of events for February. All classes and events are held at Conway Medical Center unless noted otherwise.

American Red Cross Blood Drives –February 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Held in the CMC Administrative Services Building auditorium. Contact Number- 843-347-8035

BirthPlace Tours are held every Sunday at 2 p.m. and are conducted by dedicated staff; registration is requested if at all possible. Your family is welcome to attend with you and see firsthand what we have to offer! Contact Number- 843-347-8108

Childbirth Class – February 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Conway Medical Center holds childbirth classes every month on specific Saturdays. You should begin your childbirth classes during your 7th or 8th month of pregnancy. Class content will include anatomy/physiology, stages of labor, pain management, breathing/relaxation techniques, postpartum care, breastfeeding, and newborn topics. Cost for the class is $50. Contact Number- 843-347-8108

Breastfeeding Classes – February 7, 7-9 p.m. All classes are held monthly in the Nursing Education classroom located on the second floor in the hospital and are free of charge. Taught by a registered nurse who is also a Lactation Consultant, classes are open to those expecting as well as those who have already delivered their baby. Babies and a partner are welcome to attend! Contact Number- 843-347-8108

– All classes are held monthly in the Nursing Education classroom located on the second floor in the hospital and are free of charge. Taught by a registered nurse who is also a Lactation Consultant, classes are open to those expecting as well as those who have already delivered their baby. Babies and a partner are welcome to attend! Contact Number- 843-347-8108 Breast Cancer Support Group – February 21, 5:30 p.m. held at CMC Outpatient Diagnostic Center, 801 Farrar Dr. Contact Number- 843-234-7309

– held at CMC Outpatient Diagnostic Center, 801 Farrar Dr. Contact Number- 843-234-7309 CMC Auxiliary Collective Goods Sale- February 13 – 14 Purchase gifts, books and unique products in support of the Conway Medical Center Auxiliary. The CMC Auxiliary is an independent 501 c 3 corporation comprised of volunteers who play an active role in our Auxiliary’s various fund-raising events and projects supporting the Conway Medical Center. The sale will be held in the Conway Medical Center Administrative Services Building auditorium from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Contact number 843-347-8341

Purchase gifts, books and unique products in support of the Conway Medical Center Auxiliary. The CMC Auxiliary is an independent 501 c 3 corporation comprised of volunteers who play an active role in our Auxiliary’s various fund-raising events and projects supporting the Conway Medical Center. The sale will be held in the Conway Medical Center Administrative Services Building auditorium from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Contact number 843-347-8341 Diabetes Support Group – February 27, 6 p.m. Fit 4 Everyone: Educational Fitness Clinic, presented by Alayna DeFalco. Held in Rehabilitation Services Building in Classrooms B and C. Contact Number 843-347-8013

Fit 4 Everyone: Educational Fitness Clinic, presented by Alayna DeFalco. Held in Rehabilitation Services Building in Classrooms B and C. Contact Number 843-347-8013 Joint Replacement Seminar – February 15, 12 p.m. Join us for a free seminar on the latest advances in joint replacement including the anterior approach to hip replacement. Fellowship trained surgeons will discuss treatment options as well as answer any questions you may have. A complimentary lunch will be served. Presented by Dr. Todd Tupis at CMC Auditorium. Contact Number- 843-347-8108