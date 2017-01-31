Darlington deputies arrest 6, recover $180k in stolen equipment

Top: Bruce Jackson, Michelle Collins. Steve Cagle, Bottom: Kathryn Griggs, Frankie McNeil, Joseph Griggs Jr.
DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies announced Tuesday they recovered $180,000 worth of heavy equipment last week that was stolen from various construction sites in Darlington County.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says Bruce Jackson, Michelle Collins, Steve Cagle, Kathryn Griggs and Frankie McNeil were arrested and charged with grand larceny greater than $10,000 and Joseph Griggs Jr was charged with criminal conspiracy.

The release from Kilgo says the equipment belonged to Kirven Construction and Evans Construction.

Investigators confirm that the case is still under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and anyone with information is asked to call 843-398-4501.

