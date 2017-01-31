FMU students to provide free tax return service

FLORENCE, SC – For the tenth consecutive year, Francis Marion University and the Internal Revenue Service are joining together to provide free tax return services for area residents, FMU students, faculty and staff.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will be offered every Wednesday from Feb. 1 through April 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. in Founders Hall, room 259 C.

As required by the VITA program, the students are trained and certified with classes in partnership and corporate tax, and will be supervised by Dr. Brad Johnson, Francis Marion University’s School of Business tax professor.

Johnson says that last year he and his students assisted more than 450 people in completing their tax returns.

In order to have your taxes prepared, bring your driver’s license, social security card, W-2 forms and any other documents needed for filing. There are no income requirements.

For more information about the service, call 843.661.1427.

-This is from a Press Release.