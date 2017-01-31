Grand Strand Health sponsors annual health fair on Saturday

Published:
doctor-563428_640

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Grand Strand Health will sponsor its 36th annual health fair on Saturday, February 4 from 8 am – noon at Coastal Grand Mall.  The health fair is held the first Saturday in February each year to attract area residents, visitors and snowbirds.

More than 50 medical and healthcare exhibitors will be available with health information and free screenings.  Grand Strand Health will offer a panel 30 blood profile plus thyroid for $30 cash or check.  The profile includes thyroid, complete cholesterol, total iron, sodium, glucose, calcium, magnesium, protein, potassium and more.  Fasting for 12 hours before the screening is required for accurate results; diabetics should bring a snack to eat immediately after the blood draw.  The profile is for individuals age 18 and over.

Free screenings at the health fair include blood pressure, hearing, oxygen saturation, fall risk assessments and a demonstration on checking blood sugar.

For individuals wishing to fill out the blood profile registration forms early, forms will be available starting January 31 at Grand Strand Medical Center and HealthFinders at Coastal Grand Mall.

 

 

