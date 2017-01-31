Hundreds at SC Statehouse protest President’s immigration order

By Robert Kittle

(WBTW – COLUMBIA, SC)

Hundreds of protesters filled the block in front of the South Carolina Statehouse Tuesday night to make their voices heard against President Donald Trump’s executive order blocking immigration and refugees from seven Muslim countries.

“Say it loud, say it clear: refugees are welcome here!” they chanted. “No wall! No ban!”

President Trump and his supporters say his executive order is not a ban, it’s a temporary hold on immigrants and refugees from countries that have terrorist ties.

There were also plenty of signs, and chants, against the president’s proposed wall along the Mexican border, too.

Laura Green said she was there to protest, hoping South Carolina’s U.S. senators and Congressmen will hear and stand against the president’s executive order and the planned wall. “I’m out here because I believe that America is founded on immigrants and refugees, and to reject them when they’re fleeing terrorism is the worst thing we could possibly do,” she said.

Sergio Braga, who came to the United States from Brazil, says, “I’m scared for this country. I’ve seen this before. This looks like what happened in Venezuela when Hugo Chavez was democratically elected and quickly took control, and now people who speak out against him are arrested and disappeared. This can happen here as well. It’s happened before. Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

The protest lasted for two hours, with organizers telling those who gathered to go home and contact their federal lawmakers.