Lottery tickets worth $200k, $100k sold in Darlington

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Lottery officials are urging Darlington residents to check their tickets after two winning tickets were sold in the area.

A press release from the SC Lottery says the EZ Shop at 1002 Pearl St. sold the $200,000 ticket. Three miles away the Situ LLC at 1504 South Main St. sold a ticket worth $100,000.

The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets for Monday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize. Because one ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional dollar, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Monday, January 30

6, 12, 16, 28, and 36 Power-Up: 2

More than 3,600 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in last night’s drawing.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884 and the odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.