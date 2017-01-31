Myrtle Beach police ask for help locating man wanted for assaulting woman over $5

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are searching for a man wanted for domestic violence, first degree.

A post on the Myrtle Beach Police Facebook page says officers are looking for 30-year-old Artavius Donnell Cox.

The police report from the incident says he assaulted a woman after an argument over $5.

Cox is 5’9″ tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to police, he could also be using the alias “Smoke”.

Anyone with information on Cox’s location is asked to call police at 843-918-1382.