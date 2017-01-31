Nearly 700 customers without power in Aynor

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Duke Energy online outage maps reflect almost 700 customers are without power near Aynor.

According to the website, the outage was first reported Tuesday at 1:48 p.m. and crews expect the power to be back on around 4 p.m. Duke estimates that 674 current customers are affected.

Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Government says the Aynor Library closed for the rest of the afternoon due to the outage. They will resume normal operating hours tomorrow.

The maps did not display the reason for the outage. You can track the progress on the Duke Energy website here.