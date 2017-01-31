Nine GSSM students to compete in SC FIRST Tech Challenge State Tournament

HARTSVILLE, SC – Students from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics’ (GSSM) robotics teams 772, Caveman with Rock, and Team 327, Cloud 8, will travel to the South Carolina FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) State Tournament at Gaffney High School on February 10-11, 2017. The tournament is the first qualifying event on the path to the FTC World Championships in April.

“Robotics is such an amazing experience at GSSM. I often say that it’s 10% designing and 90% trying to figure out how you’re going to fit everything you want on your robot,” said Isaiah Ho, GSSM senior and co-captain of Team 772. “I think the entire team is super excited for the competition coming up, but it’ll take a lot of work to make sure we’re ready.”

FTC is designed for students in grades 7-12 to compete using a sports model. Students are responsible for designing, building and programming robots and, with their coaches, mentors and volunteers, developing a strategy and building robots based on sound engineering principles. Awards are given for the competition as well as for community outreach, design, and other real-world accomplishments.