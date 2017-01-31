Numerous crews respond to large Timmonsville plant fire

(Image source: News13 Curtis Graham)
(Image source: News13 Curtis Graham)

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Several crews are on scene of a large warehouse fire in Timmonsville on Kershaw Street Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews on scene say the initial call came into firefighters at 1:46 p.m. for the wood pellet plant blaze. Fire crews from West Florence, Timmonsville, Howe Springs, Olanta and Darlington County are working to extinguish the fire.

Officials say there is no threat to the community, and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Police have blocked off Kershaw Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

