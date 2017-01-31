Pedego Bikes dealer explains electric bikes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Aaron Maynard with Pedego Electric Bikes of Myrtle Beach joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Maynard explained how electric bike works, saying they use a battery to provide a boost to riders. People on electric bikes can do “zero to 100 percent of the work,” Maynard explained.

Maynard also said that many people are more likely to get exercise from electric bikes because they are often more likely to use an electric bike compared to a traditional bike. He said a common obstacle for recreational bike riders is that they can’t go as far as they would like on a traditional bike; he said electric bikes help extend the range by providing some assistance.

Watch the video to learn more about electric bikes, including how far they can travel on one charge without any pedaling. You can also learn more at pedegoelectricbikes.com/dealers/myrtle-beach.