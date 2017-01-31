Pedego Bikes dealer explains electric bikes

By Published: Updated:
19fdb51b2ebe407eae0913ea6cbb5f49

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Aaron Maynard with Pedego Electric Bikes of Myrtle Beach joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Maynard explained how electric bike works, saying they use a battery to provide a boost to riders. People on electric bikes can do “zero to 100 percent of the work,” Maynard explained.

Maynard also said that many people are more likely to get exercise from electric bikes because they are often more likely to use an electric bike compared to a traditional bike. He said a common obstacle for recreational bike riders is that they can’t go as far as they would like on a traditional bike; he said electric bikes help extend the range by providing some assistance.

Watch the video to learn more about electric bikes, including how far they can travel on one charge without any pedaling. You can also learn more at pedegoelectricbikes.com/dealers/myrtle-beach.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s