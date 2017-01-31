Prep hoops scores and higlights, Jan. 31

Below is a list of scores from high school basketball games play Jan. 31. Click on the video for highlights from Hemingway at Green Sea-Floyds (girls), Conway at West Florence (girls) and Marlboro County at North Myrtle Beach (boys).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
North Myrtle Beach 80, Marlboro County 55 (with video)
Bishop England 61, Manning 43
Carvers Bay 70, Kingstree 53
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 84, Dillon Christian 50
Dillon 69, Lake City 66
Hemingway 82, Green Sea Floyds 34
Loris 51, Waccamaw 39
Lugoff-Elgin 52, Darlington 46
North Central 31, Cheraw 30
Timmonsville 53, Great Falls 50
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Green Sea-Floyds 63, Hemingway 57 (with video)
West Florence 40, Conway 27 (with video)
Cheraw 46, North Central 33
Chesterfield 38, Buford 31
Loris 57, Waccamaw 22
Marion 76, Johnsonville 37
Myrtle Beach 45, St. James 14
North Myrtle Beach 81, Marlboro County 30