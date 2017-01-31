Prep hoops scores and higlights, Jan. 31

Green Sea-Floyds players and coaches chat in a huddle during a game against Hemingway.
Below is a list of scores from high school basketball games play Jan. 31. Click on the video for highlights from Hemingway at Green Sea-Floyds (girls), Conway at West Florence (girls) and Marlboro County at North Myrtle Beach (boys).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

North Myrtle Beach 80, Marlboro County 55 (with video)

Bishop England 61, Manning 43

Carvers Bay 70, Kingstree 53

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 84, Dillon Christian 50

Dillon 69, Lake City 66

Hemingway 82, Green Sea Floyds 34

Loris 51, Waccamaw 39

Lugoff-Elgin 52, Darlington 46

North Central 31, Cheraw 30

Timmonsville 53, Great Falls 50

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Green Sea-Floyds 63, Hemingway 57 (with video)

West Florence 40, Conway 27 (with video)

Cheraw 46, North Central 33

Chesterfield 38, Buford 31

Loris 57, Waccamaw 22

Marion 76, Johnsonville 37

Myrtle Beach 45, St. James 14

North Myrtle Beach 81, Marlboro County 30

