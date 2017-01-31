Protesters assemble outside SC senator’s Florence office

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A group calling themselves “Freedom Fighters” protested Tuesday outside Senator Lindsey Graham’s Florence Office.

Their primary complaint centers around President Trump’s nominations of Jeff Sessions and Betsy DeVos to his cabinet

“Two years from now, there will be elections, we have to make sure and make certain that we have folks in there to counter and speak up for us, that can fight for us and fight for all the citizens,” Darlington NAACP President Anthony Hall said.

Senator Graham says he will be at the White House Tuesday night  when the President announces his Supreme Court nominee.

