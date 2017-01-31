Ripley’s sea turtle makes pick for Super Bowl 51

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach
Photo courtesy of Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Ripley’s Aquarium announced Tuesday Gabby the sea turtle has selected the Atlanta Falcons to win the Super Bowl.

In the video posted to the Ripley’s Facebook page, staff at the aquarium lowered a pole with images of the two teams into the water and Gabby swam up to the Atlanta Falcons image, showing no immediate interest in the New England Patriots option.

A press release from the aquarium says the turtle’s record is less than stellar; last year was the first game in six years that she picked the winning team.

You can watch the video of Gabby’s pick on Ripley’s Facebook page and visit Gabby swimming in Dangerous Reef 365 Days a year.

 

