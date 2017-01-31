SC teen shooting death ruled accident

SPARTANBURG, SC – The shooting death of an upstate teenager has been ruled accidental. It happened last September at a Spartanburg County apartment complex.

“I get to go back and read the conversations and it’s like she’s still here,” said Megan Miller while tearing up. Pictures and messages help her hold on to the memories of her younger sister Anna Marie Goode. “I actually have a text message saved in my phone of her telling me how much she loved me and how much she appreciated me always being there for her even when she didn’t deserve it.”

The 17-year-old was shot in the stomach last September at Hidden Park apartments in Spartanburg County.

“No one expects it to happen to anyone you know,” said Miller. “If you were around her, you just kind of drew life off of her. She made you laugh, there was no negative.”

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile connected to Goode’s shooting was charged with possession of a stolen gun days after her death and that the gun was linked to a vehicle break-in case.

“The people she was with at the time were new friends and I think she was with the wrong people,” said Miller.

Now the family’s learned the Spartanburg county coroner’s office has ruled Goode’s death as accidental.

“As much as I’d like to believe it was an accident, someone is still responsible for it,” said Miller.

Miller says this isn’t the end of their efforts to keep her memory alive.

“She had been through a lot and for her to have the personality that she had makes me blessed to have called her my sister,” she said.”

Miller says the family is now in the process of hiring an attorney, and has set up a Facebook Page and GoFundMe account to help in their efforts.