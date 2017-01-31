Student detained after bringing gun to Carolina Forest High, police say

News-13-Facebook-profile By Published: Updated:
horry-county-police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police took a student into custody Tuesday for bringing a gun to Carolina Forest High School.

According to a post from the police department’s Twitter account, the student brought the gun on campus, but no one was hurt. Officers seized the gun, but have not commented on the type of gun or if the gun was loaded.

The school is located at 700 Gardner Lacy Road, just outside Myrtle Beach city limits. The student’s name has not been released, and it is not clear if the student will be charged with a crime.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s