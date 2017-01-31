Student detained after bringing gun to Carolina Forest High, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police took a student into custody Tuesday for bringing a gun to Carolina Forest High School.

According to a post from the police department’s Twitter account, the student brought the gun on campus, but no one was hurt. Officers seized the gun, but have not commented on the type of gun or if the gun was loaded.

The school is located at 700 Gardner Lacy Road, just outside Myrtle Beach city limits. The student’s name has not been released, and it is not clear if the student will be charged with a crime.

