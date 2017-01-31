Sumter woman arrested for instructing people who to vote for in 2016 primary

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested a woman Monday accused of instructing or coercing voters for a specific candidate while working as a voting official in the June 2016 primaries.

Sara H Benenhaley, 64, of Sumter, was charged with willful neglect or corrupt conduct by officers other than election manager, the release from SLED said.

Warrants say the allegations were corroborated by statements given to SLED agents. The release did not state which particular candidate Benenhaley is accused of trying to help.

The charge is a misdemeanor and carries a fine up to $300 or three years in prison. Benenhaley was booked at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center

According to Thom Berry with SLED, the case was investigated at the request of the Sumter Police Department. The case will be prosecuted by the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office.