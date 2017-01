LAKE CITY, SC – The Educational Foundation of Lower Florence County presents the 2nd Annual Mardi Gras Ball at the historic Bean Market 111 Henry Street in Lake City on Saturday, February 25. Tickets $35 or $60 per couple with a cash bar. Mardi Gras attire is requested. The night includes gourmet Cajun food, dancing, door prizes and more. Tickets may be picked up from the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce, Olio Studio, any board member or from our website at http://flo3foundation.org.

