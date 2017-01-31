Stormtracker13 Tuesday Forecast

It will be a cold morning, then a warm up starts this afternoon. High pressure overhead has moved east, turning the winds around to the southwest. This southwest breeze will bring much warmer weather today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The wind will gust close to 30 mph at times today. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the low 70s. A cold front will move through Thursday with a return to cooler weather. This front will stall nearby, and may bring a few showers Friday into Saturday morning. A storm system will bring a better chance for rain late Sunday.

Today, sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 68 inland, 65-66 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and not as cold. Lows 44-46 inland, 48 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 68-74.