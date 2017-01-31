Two new programs announced for Robeson County Hurricane Matthew victims

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Administration will hold a Community Meeting February 20th 6-8pm in the Department of Social Services (DSS) training room.

The community meeting is for flood victims to receive information about two NC Resource programs.

The eligibility and application process will be explained for:

The Hazard mitigation program funded by the NC Emergency Management. This program has three subcategories.

Buyout: Property owners may receive up to $276,000 but can not rebuild on property. Elevation: Property owner may receive up to $175,000. The owner must raise home one foot above FEMA regulations. Demolition and Reconstruction: Property owner may receive up to $150,000. When the owner rebuilds, the home must have the same square footage.

The NC Housing Finance Agencies Essential Single Family Rehab Program, eligible applicants may receiver an unsecured loan of up to $40,000. To apply call the Lumber River Council of Government at 910-618-5533.

Following the community meeting, there will be a Intake Process from February 21-24 at Robeson County One Stop at 435 Caton Road from 8-8pm. During the intake process, Robeson County Administration will assist with the application process for the two NC Resource Funding programs listed above.