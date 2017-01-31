Up to 60 firearms stolen at NC gun show, police now say

GREENSBORO, NC – Police now say that between 50 and 60 firearms were stolen from a weekend gun show at the Greensboro Coliseum, WFMY-TV reported
Greensboro police said in a news release that a security guard reported the theft to authorities early Sunday.
Police said on Monday that the heist took place at the Greensboro Gun and Knife Show sometime Sunday before 5 a.m.
The preliminary investigation indicates that multiple weapons of various makes and models were stolen from several vendors overnight.
Detectives are still working with coliseum staff and vendors to determine the extent of the theft, but that details of 26 stolen firearms were confirmed.
Police said that two rifles and a handgun taken during the heist were found in brush on the Coliseum property.
Police did release a partial list of the guns that were stolen from two vendors who stored their firearms in rented booths:
Taurus PT 738 .380 – 2 total
Taurus PT 709 9mm – 3 total
Taurus M85 .38 Special
Taurus PT24/7C 9mm
Taurus TCP .380
Taurus Judge .45/.410
H&K P2000 .40
H&K P30 9mm
EAA Windicator .357
Ruger GP100 .44 Special
Ruger LC9 9mm
Para Ordnance .45
Walther PK380 .380
Sig Sauer P320 9mm
Sig Sauer P224 9mm
Sig Sauer P229 9mm
Sig Sauer P226 .40
Sig Sauer P226 9mm
Sig Sauer P220 .45
Heritage Rough Rider 22LR/22
— The Associated Press contributed to this report