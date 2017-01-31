Would-be SC school shooter wants to plead guilty

CHARLESTON, SC – The woman who tried to shoot a teacher outside of Charleston private school in 2013 wants to plead guilty so she can possibly get parole instead of being indefinitely committed to a mental hospital.

Alice Boland was charged in the February 2013 incident where police say she tried to shoot a school administrator in front of Ashley Hall with a gun that was unloaded.

Boland, now 32, said in a court document filed earlier this month that she had pleaded guilty by reason of insanity under the pretense that a doctor would eventually clear her. She has been committed to a mental hospital in Texas since 2014.

“I wish to overturn the insanity plea and go back and plead guilty,” said Boland in the 31-page court filing. Boland also wrote that she wishes to make a plea bargain, serve the time and eventually be eligible for parole.

Former S.C. Attorney General Charlie Condon says although Boland does not want to be committed permanently, her charges of attempted murder and possessing a gun in school zone make her options limited. “She’s either facing a really long prison sentence or an indefinite commitment because of a valid insanity plea,” said Condon.