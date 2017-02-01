Central United Methodist Church in Florence announces upcoming events

FLORENCE, SC – LIVE@CENTRAL! On Wednesday, February 8, Julia Krebs and Roger Hucks, both passionate bird watchers will present a program on “The Birds in your Backyard”. While they are both world travelers and serious bird watchers, we thought we would start a series with our local birds. The program will be presented in the Spears Fellowship Hall of Central United Methodist Church on the corner of West Cheves and South Irby streets in downtown Florence beginning at 6:30 PM. All LIVE@CENTRAL! programs are open to the public and free of charge. There will be an optional meal including salad and dessert served at 5:30 PM. The meal cost is $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children (12 and under). For the menu, visit www.centralmethodist.net/wednesday. Please call the church office at 843-662-3218 by noon on Monday, February 6, if you plan to attend dinner or need additional information.

LIVE@CENTRAL! On Wednesday, February 15, we will present “CENTRAL’S GOT TALENT”. This popular annual talent show showcases the enormous talent in the church and the community. The program will be presented in the Davis Family Life Center of Central United Methodist Church on the corner of West Cheves and South Irby streets in downtown Florence beginning at 6:30 PM. All LIVE@CENTRAL! programs are open to the public and free of charge. There will be an optional meal including salad and dessert served at 5:30 PM. The meal cost is $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children (12 and under). For the menu, visit www.centralmethodist.net/wednesday. Please call the church office at 843-662-3218 by noon on Monday, February 13, if you plan to attend dinner or need additional information.

LIVE@CENTRAL! On Wednesday, February 22, Dr. Will Daniel, a professor in the department of Political Science of Francis Marion University, will present a program on Brexit. This will be a condensed program that will cover the origin of the EU and the problems that lead to the vote for Great Britain to leave the EU. If you have an interest in current world events, this program will be most interesting. The program will be presented in the Spears Fellowship Hall of Central United Methodist Church on the corner of West Cheves and South Irby streets in downtown Florence beginning at 6:30 PM. All LIVE@CENTRAL! programs are open to the public and free of charge. There will be an optional meal including salad and dessert served at 5:30 PM. The meal cost is $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children (12 and under). For the menu, visit www.centralmethodist.net/wednesday. Please call the church office at 843-662-3218 by noon on Monday, February 20, if you plan to attend dinner or need additional information.

LIVE@CENTRAL! On Wednesday, March 1, there will be no program presented. The entire church will observe Ash Wednesday as a congregation, and the public is invited to participate. Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, and the traditional imposition of ashes will be offered. The service will be in the sanctuary of Central United Methodist Church on the corner of West Cheves and South Irby streets in downtown Florence beginning at 6:30 PM. All LIVE@CENTRAL! programs are open to the public and free of charge. There will be an optional meal including salad and dessert served at 5:30 PM. The meal cost is $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children (12 and under). For the menu, visit www.centralmethodist.net/wednesday. Please call the church office at 843-662-3218 by noon on Monday, February 27, if you plan to attend dinner or need additional information.

-This is from a Press Release.