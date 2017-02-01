3 jailed after drug deal leads to Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police say a drug deal led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon and landed three people behind bars.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the parking lot of 780 Oak Forest Lane around 12 p.m. in response to a call reporting shots had been fired. Officers spoke with witnesses at the scene who reported several people were in a vehicle when a disagreement took place and a shot was fired.

Witnesses told police that one man, who appeared to be hurt, was seen running from the first vehicle to another car leaving the parking lot. Investigators later located the second vehicle at a home in Myrtle Beach and through their work, investigators determined the shooting was over a drug deal.

Officers arrested three people in connection to the case from a home on Little River Road Tuesday afternoon.

Grayson Friedman, 18, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

Sheree Ann Friedman, 55, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

Kenneth Paul Norton, 53, is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony.