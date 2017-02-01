Florence Symphony Orchestra presents “A Requiem for the Charleston Church Shooting Tragedy”

FLORENCE, SC – The Florence Symphony Orchestra is proud to present the World Premiere of Dr. Sarah Horick’s Beyond the Years, a requiem for the Charleston church shooting tragedy at Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015. The premiere will be performed by the Florence Symphony Orchestra and the Masterworks Choir at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.

Beyond the Years is a remarkable piece, commissioned by the Florence Symphony Orchestra, as a way to memorialize a profoundly tragic event that has affected millions. The piece attempts to speak to the tragedy through the lens of a larger social and historical context. The five-movement arch form alternates slow and fast movements, and the texts are drawn from several sources with varying proximity to the Emanuel AME parish.

The performance is Monday, March 27, 2017. at FMU Performing Arts Center, located at 201 South Dargan Street in Florence. It will be held at 7:30 pm.

Dr. Horick, a Charleston native and a rising star in the world of musical composition, was a natural choice to produce this work. She was chosen by FSO’s music director and conductor, Dr. Terry Roberts, through a rigorous selection process. Dr. Horick’s five-movement work is notable for its shifting moods and tonal resonance. The FSO believes it will become a classic that is performed globally for years to come. Tickets will be available for sale to the general public beginning on February 1.

For more information, visit the FSO’s website at http://www.florencesymphony.com or contact the FSO office at 843.661.2541/manager@florencesymphony.com. Tickets may be purchased by calling the FMU Performing Arts Center box office, Monday-Friday from noon to 5:00 pm at 843.661.4444.