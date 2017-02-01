Horry County controlled burn results in heavy smoke

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to North Myrtle Beach officials, an active fire set by the SC Forestry Commission is to blame for reports of heavy smoke in the area.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Patrick Dowling confirms a fire burning on Edge Road off Highway 90 in the area of Highways 22 and 31 and Watertower Road is a controlled burn being conducted by the SC Forestry Commission.

According to the SC Forestry Commission’s Facebook page, the organization has been conducting other controlled burns this week. Monday, crews were working on a 10-acre prescribed burn on Harbison State Forest behind in Richland County.