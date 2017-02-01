Lake City officers seize marijuana, pills after traffic stop

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City police say they seized almost a pound and a half of marijuana and hundreds of schedule IV pills after officers pulled a car over for speeding.

According to a post on the Lake City Police Department Facebook page, Lake City Police Department pulled the car over Tuesday near the Lake City High School on Matthews Road.

As a result of the traffic stop, police found 1.46 pounds of marijuana and 272 schedule IV pills and arrested the driver and the passenger, the post says

Lauren Green of Florence was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule IV pills and possession with intent to distribute over one pound of marijuana, the post from police says. According to booking records, Green was also charged with having an open container in the car.

Diana Green of Lake City was charged with possession with intent to distribute over 200 schedule IV pills.

The suspects were booked in the Florence County Detention Center Tuesday night, and according to online records, the women were released Wednesday around noon.