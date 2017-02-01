Man wanted for ‘indecent exposure’ incident at Florence Walmart

News-13-Facebook-profile By Published:
flo-ie6

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police released photos of a man they want to talk to in connection with an indecent exposure case that happened at Walmart.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, the man is wanted in connection with an indecent exposureflo-ie3 incident that occurred inside the Walmart at 230 N. Beltline Drive Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. Lt. Brandt also released a photo of the man’s vehicle.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s