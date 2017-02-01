Man wanted for ‘indecent exposure’ incident at Florence Walmart

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police released photos of a man they want to talk to in connection with an indecent exposure case that happened at Walmart.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, the man is wanted in connection with an indecent exposure incident that occurred inside the Walmart at 230 N. Beltline Drive Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. Lt. Brandt also released a photo of the man’s vehicle.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.