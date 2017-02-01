McLeod Foundation Sporting Clays Classic registration begins

LORIS, SC – The McLeod Health Foundation Sporting Clays Classic, presented by Sportsman’s Choice Marine, is now accepting registration for the event that will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Low Country Preserve in Tabor City, NC. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Children’s Services at McLeod Loris Seacoast.

Registration for the Sporting Clays Classic will begin at noon with a warm-up and the tournament starts at 1:00 p.m. Dinner and awards will immediately follow.

The individual entry fee for the tournament of $150 includes 50 rounds of sporting clays, event t-shirt, 25 warm-up rounds and 3 mulligans. Participants who register by February 25, 2017, will receive a $25 discount off the individual entry fee.

Entry fees can be paid through the McLeod Health Foundation’s website, http://www.mcleodfoundation.org, or by contacting Nichole Rivers, at (843) 390-8338 or nrivers@mcleodhealth.org.