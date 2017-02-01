Monster Jam returns to Florence Civic Center February 3 – 4

FLORENCE, SC – Monster Jam® returns to the Florence Civic Center. Organizers say “it’s the most action-packed live event on four wheels where world-class drivers compete in front of capacity crowds in both monster truck racing and freestyle competitions.” Celebrating 25 years of adrenaline-charged family entertainment, Monster Jam combines spontaneous entertainment with the ultimate off-road, motorsport competition. Monster Jam features the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-DTM, El Toro Loco®, Monster Mutt® and many more.

Featuring: Grave Digger driven by Tyler Menninga, Zombie driven by Bari Musawwir, Max-D driven by Colton Eichelberger, Scooby-Doo driven by Bailey Shea, El Toro Loco driven by Kayla Blood, NEA driven by Aaron Basl, Monster Mutt Rottweiler driven by Daron Basl, Trucks/drivers subject to change., EarthShaker driven by Tristan England. -Trucks/drivers subject to change.

3 Show Times

Friday, February 3rd at 7:00PM

Saturday, February 4th at 1:00PM & 7:00PM

Pit Party

The Monster Jam® Pit Party provides unprecedented access to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers – you can meet the drivers, get their autographs, take photos and see the trucks up close. It’s a unique experience in the world of motorsports.

Find out more at monsterjam.com