NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach officers are asking for help from the public finding two men that could be involved in recent burglaries.

According to spokesperson Patrick Dowling with the City of North Myrtle Beach, the two suspects are allegedly tied to numerous burglaries at an oceanfront resort on Jan. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-280-5511.