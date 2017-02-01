One man charged in SC officer-involved shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. —23-year-old Taylor Robert Johnson has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following an officer-involved shooting in Summerville Wednesday morning.

Johnson is expected to face additional charges and will have a bond hearing Thursday morning at the Summerville Municipal Court.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will continue the ongoing investigation into this incident.

According to Nick Santanna with the Summerville Police Department, at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, there was an officer involved shooting on West Richardson Avenue near Old Postern Road.

We’re told medics transported both an officer and Johnson to the hospital with non life-threatening injures.