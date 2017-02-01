Opening Day announced for Surfside Beach youth baseball, softball

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Town of Surfside Beach and Surfside Beach Youth Sports Association came to an agreement after a council meeting that will allow local kids to play ball. This week, the association announced information regarding Opening day at Huckabee Park.

A financial dispute between the Surfside Beach Youth Sports Association and the Town of Surfside Beach had area families worried about the fate of the program. The fields at Huckabee Park are home to more than 600 kids between the fall and spring months, but Surfside Beach Town Council considered pulling the funding supporting the park’s upkeep.

“The association would like to thank everyone from our community and from other communities in our area for their unwavering support including a special thanks to Councilwoman Samples. Now, the children can PLAY BALL,” the announcement said.

Opening Day will be held Saturday, March 11, at Huckabee Complex. In the release, the group also announced the Myrtle Beach Pelicans will be coming to Huckabee Park and taking it over for opening day.