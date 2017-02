LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City has a new police chief, according to a post on the Lake City Police Department Facebook page.

The post says Kipp Coker accepted the position on Jan. 23 and is excited to return to his hometown.

“I have the privilege to work beside some of the finest men and women in law enforcement. Together, we will work as a team with the goal to protect and serve the fine citizens of Lake City,” Coker said in the Facebook post.