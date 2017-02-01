Peepholes found in restrooms at I-40 rest areas in NC

BENSON, N.C. (AP) – Transportation workers say they’ve found six peepholes in the men’s restrooms at two rest areas on Interstate 40 in North Carolina.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office told local media that workers reported the peepholes at the rest areas near Benson on Monday. Capt. Jeff Caldwell said the holes were in the walls of the bathroom stalls.

There were four holes at the rest area along the westbound lanes and two in the bathrooms at the rest area along the eastbound lanes.

The damage was estimated at nearly $5,000 and has been repaired. Investigators think the holes were drilled sometime between Jan. 24 and Jan. 28.

No peepholes were found in the women’s bathrooms at those rest areas.

Deputies are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

No victims have come forward.