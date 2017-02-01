Stormtracker13 Wednesday Forecast

The sunny, warm weather will return today. High pressure will control our weather through today, keeping it sunny. Today will be warmer than yesterday with afternoon temperatures back in the 70s. A cold front will slowly push across the area Thursday, but it will still be pretty warm with high temperatures in the 60s. An area of low pressure will develop along the front on Friday, bringing a few showers to the Carolinas. High pressure will build in on Saturday, and it will be sunny and cool with highs near 50. A storm system will bring a few showers late Sunday, then warmer weather will return next week.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 74-75 inland, 71-72 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 48-50 inland, 52 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.