Williamsburg County deputies work to ID suspect in surveillance video

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the person caught on surveillance video trying to break into cars.

Cameras at Palmetto Synthetics caught the suspect trying to open car doors during the day.

Deputies remind people to always lock your car doors and don’t leave any valuables inside.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this person or the car, is asked to please call Sgt. Cheyenne Monteith with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381 xt. 4523.